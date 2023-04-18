Nicholette Borel Savoy

Nicholette “Nickie” Borel Savoy, 70, of Lake Charles passed away at 3 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, in a local hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Deacon Fred Reed will officiate. Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will begin from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday.
Mrs. Savoy was born in St. Martinville and was raised in Loreauville where she was a graduate of Loreauville High School. After settling in Sulphur in 1989, Nickie worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses until her chronic condition would no longer allow her to. Mrs. Savoy was a regular volunteer at Care Help in Sulphur for over 15 years and supported many other charities including Immaculate Cathedral Catholic School, St. Louis High School and St. Nicholas Center for Children. She was very active in her community as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout troop leader and she also taught catechism at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss. She was a founding member of the family business, Savoy Technical Services.
She was a talented seamstress and an excellent cook. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, working in her flower beds and traveling. She and her husband were season ticket holders for the Houston Astros. Mrs. Savoy will be remembered for her generous heart and the loving care she gave to all of her family and friends throughout her life.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, David E. Savoy of Lake Charles; children Clay Savoy (Michelle) of Lake Charles and Andee Bowes (Chris) of Metairie; siblings Geraldine “Geri” Borel (Lucy Miller) of Santa Fe, Texas, Barry Borel (Trish) of Tyler, Texas and Tim Borel (Roni) of New Iberia; and grandchildren Payton “Sage” Savoy, Julia Savoy, Ella Butler, Grant Savoy, Alice Bowes and Charlie Bowes.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Olympe Borel.