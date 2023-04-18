Nicholette Borel Savoy

Nicholette “Nickie” Borel Savoy, 70, of Lake Charles passed away at 3 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, in a local hospital.

 A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Deacon Fred Reed will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. 

