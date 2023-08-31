Neal R. Shelton

Neal R. Shelton

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Neal R. Shelton, 80, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum with military honors.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

To plant a tree in memory of Neal Shelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags