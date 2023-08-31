JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Neal R. Shelton, 80, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum with military honors.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 1:15 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church by Fr. Alexander Albert.
A native of Pittsburg, Texas and resident of Jeanerette, Neal R. Shelton passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center.
Neal grew up and went to high school in Pittsburg, Texas. He joined the navy and while stationed in New Iberia he met the love of his life.
While still stationed in New Iberia he and Kathleen married and started their family with Pamela. They were then stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas when their second, Robert was born. Back in Jeanerette, in the same house Kathleen was born and raised, they had Kathy and eight years later Raymond.
Neal was a very generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Daddy’s hobby was his work. He was a self-employed electrician. He enjoyed helping people and giving. He donated lots of his time to many community projects. He was proud of his family and supported them dearly. He was a Scout Leader and Little League coach. Still today, 40 years later, men come up to him and talk about the times he would take the team get burgers and shakes after each game.
Mr. Neal is survived by four children, Pamela Shelton, Katherine Shelton Milar, Raymond (Renee’) Shelton and Robert (Jeanne) Shelton; grandchildren Zoe Dominguez, Ross Dominguez, Eric Shelton, John Shelton, Maggie (Samuel) Shelton Irving, Kimberly Milar, Jake Shelton and Blake Shelton; great-grandchildren Austin Irving, Abby Irving and Amy Irving; siblings Betty London, David (Verlinda) Shelton and Sharon Matthews.
He was preceded in death by wife Kathleen Landry “Kat” Shelton; parents Raymond O. and Gwendolyn Harold Shelton; siblings Shirley Plunkett, Sondra Mears and Raymond Lee Shelton.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Eric Shelton, Ross Dominguez, John Shelton, Blake Shelton, Austin Irving and Jake Shelton.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Gerald Landry, Harold Broussard Jr. and David Shelton.
The family would like to thank the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Facility for their kindness and support.