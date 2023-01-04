OBITUARY Nathan P. Williams Jr. Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Nathan Paul Williams Jr., 79, who died at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Nathan Williams, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Fletcher Funeral Service Nathan Paul Williams Jr. Nathan P. Williams Jr. Arrangement Residence