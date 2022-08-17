Funeral services will be conducted for Myra Ann LeBlanc, 73, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with a Rosary to be prayed at 10 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Myra passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Consolata Nursing Home.
She graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in 1971. She enjoyed international traveling and attending concerts. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post 1982.
She is survived by her brothers Keith LeBlanc of Carrollton, Texas and Norman LeBlanc and his wife Susan of New Iberia; her nieces Andree M. LeBlanc of Carrollton, Texas and Aimee L. Larsen and her husband Casey of Farmers Branch, Texas; her nephew Lance LeBlanc and his wife Summer and her niece Leah K. LeBlanc both of New Iberia; and her great-nephew Simon T. LeBlanc of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents Simon and Lillian LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Lance LeBlanc, Alan Broussard, Craig Hebert, Ronny Moore, Mike Dubois and Casey Larsen.