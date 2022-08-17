Myra Ann LeBlanc

Funeral services will be conducted for Myra Ann LeBlanc, 73, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with a Rosary to be prayed at 10 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Myra LeBlanc as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

