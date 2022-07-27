Murphy James Foster Jr.

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial for Murphy “Murt” James Foster Jr., 89, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette. Fr. Francis Damoah will serve as celebrant and Monsignor Ronald Broussard as concelebrant. He will be laid to rest in Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the Recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m. at the church.
Murphy peacefully transitioned to eternal rest at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with his wife Josie and nephew Trent (his caregivers) at his bedside in Lafayette.
Murphy “Murt” James Foster Jr. was born on Friday, September 15, 1932, to the union of the late Murphy James Foster Sr. and Sarah Dennis Foster in Franklin, one of three children. Following graduation from Franklin Negro High School, Class of 1950, he enlisted in the US Air Force and retired after 20 years of service and was honorably discharged with a rank of Master Sergeant in 1971.
He met the former Josephine Josie Davis and they were married on Sunday, September 27,1970, in Four Corners.
Murphy was reared and baptized at Asbury United Methodist Church in Franklin. He later converted and was confirmed into the Catholic faith.
Murphy leaves embracing the heart of his devoted wife whom he loved and adored, Josephine Josie Davis-Foster of Four Corners; a special nephew whom he and Josie considered a son, Pastor Trent Davis of New Iberia; a sister; two sons; four grandsons; two great-grandchildren; three godchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Eva (Oswald) Rollins, Michael (companion Melvina) Davis, Ruth Archangel Davis and Ethel Davis; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents,he was also preceded in death by a sister Barbara Martin; his father and mother-in-law Joseph and Elvena Rideaux Davis Sr.; and brothers-in-law Joseph “Tooney” Davis Jr. and James Davis.
Murphy, affectionately called “Murt,” “Coot,” uncle, brother-in-law and most recently “Rock Steady,” will always be loved and his memory forever treasured.