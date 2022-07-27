Murphy James Foster Jr.

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial for Murphy “Murt” James Foster Jr., 89, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette. Fr. Francis Damoah will serve as celebrant and Monsignor Ronald Broussard as concelebrant. He will be laid to rest in Holy Family Mausoleum.

