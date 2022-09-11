ABBEVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic
Church, honoring the life of Mona Faye Hebert Mestayer, 75, who died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Randy Courville officiating the services.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, September 12, 2022, when the procession will depart for the church. A Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m.
Mona served as a Eucharist Minister at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church and taught religion in her home. She enjoyed working with children and most of all praying to the Lord Jesus Christ. She worked as a daycare worker and substitute teacher for many years.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. She had a special child she adored with all her heart, Mary Ann.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years James Meyer Mestayer; children Michael James Mestayer and his girlfriend Karen
Jeansonne Goutierrez, Monette Jane Mestayer Meaux and her husband R. Keith Meaux, Mary Ann Mestayer and Mark Stuart
Bordelon and his wife Debra Laprairie Bordelon; grandchildren Holly Meaux Husser, Emily Meaux Sam, Laura Lynn Rebollo,
Brandy Bordelon, Ashley Bordelon Watts and Danielle Bordelon Wiley; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and
nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nelson Joseph Hebert and the former Ledora Marie Ledet; and sister Vickie Hebert
Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Mona Faye Hebert Mestayer to Down Syndrome Foundation, 17186 Daniel Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55346.