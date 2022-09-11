Mona Faye Hebert Mestayer

ABBEVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic

Church, honoring the life of Mona Faye Hebert Mestayer, 75, who died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Randy Courville officiating the services.