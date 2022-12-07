Funeral services will be held for Misti S. Romero, 40, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

