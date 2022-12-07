OBITUARY Misti S. Romero Dec 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Misti S. Romero, 40, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Misti Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Interment Visitation New Iberia Date Arrangement