A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Minos Joseph Meyers. Fr. Garrett Savoie will officiate at the services. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will lead the Rosary at 6 p.m. The Funeral Home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Minos was born on March 26, 1948, to the late Wesley Paul Meyers and Irene Gary Migues in Jeanerette. He passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital. He was 75 years old at his passing.
Minos was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, co-worker and friend to many. He was a member of the LA National Guard for eight years and employed by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department, Deputy of Special Projects for more than 20 years. He was also a truck driver for Rex Milling.
He started playing softball in 1967 and continued enjoying the sport for 46 years. Affectionately known as “Min-O” in the softball community he was inducted into the NIRD Hall of Fame in 2015. Although he had many interests in life, his greatest passion was his family and the time he got to spend with them.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his sons Trent Meyers (Jessica), Troy Meyers and Lacey Faucheaux; stepdaughter Tina Durr (Harold); grandchildren Cody Meyers, Cameron Meyers, Dusti Lindon (Carol), Joshua Roy, Briley Roy (Brandy), Calvin Durr, Nancy Durr, Harold Durr Jr., Kacie Meyers, Ashlee Meyers, David Meyers, Charles Leach, Landon Meyers, Eris Meyers, Liam Meyers and Will Garcia; great-grandchildren Dustin Lindon, Briggs Roy and Alara Bourgeois; and brother Leroy Migues.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Debbie Norris Meyers; his stepfather Lawless Joseph Migues; one sister, Maryann Maturin; and one brother, Clifford Meyers.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Cody Meyers, Joshua Roy, Harold Durr, Raymond Meyers, John Pourciaux and Calvin Durr. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and Troy Meyers, Ervin Landry and Cameron Meyers.
