Minos Joseph Meyers

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Minos Joseph Meyers. Fr. Garrett Savoie will officiate at the services. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will lead the Rosary at 6 p.m. The Funeral Home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.

