Funeral services for Mildred Williams Eugene, 87, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Eugene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags