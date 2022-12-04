OBITUARY Mildred W. Eugene Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Mildred Williams Eugene, 87, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Eugene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Mildred Williams Eugene Burial Cemetery Visitation