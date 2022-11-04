Mildred Decuir Thibodeaux

LYDIA—Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Mildred “Millie” Decuir Thibodeaux, 95. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all that loved and knew Ms. Millie.
A native of Weeks Island and resident of Lydia, “Millie,” as she was affectionately known, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center after a brief illness.
Mrs. Thibodeaux was the owner and operator of Peg’s Club for 50 plus years, where she made many memories, lasting friendships. “Love you more.”
She is survived by her children Ronald J. Thibodeaux and wife Miriam of Lydia and Alice T. Boudreaux and husband Ray of Lydia; grandchildren Hollie Bodin of Delcambre, Christian Thibodeaux and Nancy of Austin, Texas, Dawn Ginn and husband Graham of Houston, Texas, Nicholas Boudreaux and wife Breck of New Iberia, Ronnie Joe Thibodeaux and wife Brienne of Lydia, Ashley Thibodeaux of Lydia, Rory Thibodeaux of New Iberia, Traci Hebert of Lydia and Mandi Baker and husband Ryan of Delhi; great-grandchildren Cody Lee, Beau, Jett, Nash, Cole, Haiden, Brian, Logan, Layla and Chase; great-great-grandchildren Luke, Rhett, Jude and Adalee; sister Doris Giroir of Covington; and daughters in heart Diane, Susan, Paula, Debbie, Cynthia and Michelle.
She was preceded in death by her husband Orie J. Thibodeaux; father Emile Decuir; mother Eliska Prosper Decuir Rice and husband Gerry; son Andrew Thibodeaux; and siblings Martin Guy Decuir, Dorothy Robicheaux, Regina Prevost, Peggy Borel, Murphy Decuir, Emick Decuir and Wilda Cali.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Nicholas “Nick” Boudreaux, Christian Thibodeaux, Jett Morgan, Cody Thibodeaux, Beau Bodin and Nash Boudreaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Joe Thibodeaux, Rory Thibodeaux, Brian Thibodeaux, Haiden Thibodeaux, Chase Hebert, Davis Theriot, Glen Jolet and Logan Espana
The family would like to thank her caregiver Michelle Metcalf for her friendship, care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Thibodeaux’s honor to the Lydia Cancer Association, https://www.lydiacancerassociation.org/donate.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.
