Mildred Decuir Thibodeaux

LYDIA—Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Mildred “Millie” Decuir Thibodeaux, 95. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery. 

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all that loved and knew Ms. Millie.  

