Micheal Joseph Lyons of New Iberia was born on October 15, 1970, and passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, at the age of 52.He enjoyed his career traveling around the world working in many countries and industries.Micheal is survived by his wife Tina Langley Lyons and his daughter Sarah Lyons.He was a loving father, husband and friend. He will be deeply missed by those close to him.