Michael Wayne Meyers

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Michael “Mike” Wayne Meyers, 76, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Father Garrett Savoie officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

