Michael Wayne Meyers

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Michael “Mike” Wayne Meyers, 76, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Father Garrett Savoie officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Meyers passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Calcutta House in Lafayette surrounded by his loving family.
Mike retired after 47 years working at the Avery Island Salt Mine. In his free time, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting. He also enjoyed shooting pool.
Equipped with a quick wit and a great sense of humor, Mike made friends wherever he went and never met a stranger. He loved cooking for his family and was always there for them no matter what. Mike was easy going and lived by his favorite quote, “Don’t sweat the small stuff and everything is small.” He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his daughters Rachel Meyers Sharpe and husband Todd of Prairieville and Michelle Meyers Stevens and husband David of New Iberia; son Brian M. Meyers and wife Kim of Broussard; brother Steven Meyers Sr. of New Iberia; sister-in-law Pam Meyers of Loreauville; grandchildren Dusty J. Meyers and wife Sarah of Carencro, Tyler M. Sharpe of Prairieville, Abbey P. Meyers of Broussard and Kaylee N. Sharpe of Prairieville; and great-grandchildren Savannah R. Meyers, Paisley A. Sharpe and Nathan J. Meyers.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dora Romero Meyers; parents Laurie Sr. and Mary Derouen Meyers; and siblings Donel J. Meyers Sr. and his wife Nancy and Gale Meyers and Laurie Meyers Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Todd Sharpe, David Stevens, Murphy Gary Jr., Dusty Meyers, Tyler Sharpe and Brayton Gary.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and the Calcutta House for their care and compassion.