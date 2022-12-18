Funeral services will be held for Mercedes Terrell, 85, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

