Funeral services will be held for Mercedes Terrell, 85, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.