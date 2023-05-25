Melvin J. Rogers Sr.

LYDIA—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Melvin J. Rogers Sr., 90, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia. Fr. Randy Courville officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Mausoleum in Patoutville.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and resume from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, May 25, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the funeral home.

