LYDIA—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Melvin J. Rogers Sr., 90, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia. Fr. Randy Courville officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Mausoleum in Patoutville.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and resume from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, May 25, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the funeral home.
A native of Louisa and resident of New Iberia, Melvin J. Rogers Sr. passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his residence.
Melvin was a simple man who enjoy the simple things in life. He spent many hours working in his vegetable gardens. He has a special green thumb for growing wonderful roses of all sorts. He spent time fishing and most importantly he loved his wife and children. He enjoys spoiling the grandchildren and great-grandchildren most of all.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 66 years Myra Charpentier Rogers; four children, Charlene Gresham (William), Mary Rogers, Melvin J. Rogers Jr. and Deacon Steve Rogers (Reneé); eighteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raoul and Nellie Verret Rogers; and one daughter, Susan Rogers Degeyter.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Melvin J. Rogers Jr., Samuel Rogers, Johnathon Rogers, William Gresham, Will Gresham, Matthew Rogers and Kyle Guillory.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the kindness and support they shared with the family.