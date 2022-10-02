OBITUARY Melvin Chentlen Jr. Oct 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Elder Melvin Chentlen Jr., 56, who died at 3:43 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at University Medical Center in New Orleans.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Chentlen, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Melvin Chentlen Jr. Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement University Medical Center New Orleans