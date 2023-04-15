OBITUARY Melvenia P. Durall Apr 15, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Melvenia Polk Durall, 99, who died at 8:11 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, in New Iberia.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Melvenia Durall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save