Matthew Stephen Thibeaux, known by many as Matt, 46, passed away November 16, 2022, after a lengthy illness at his home.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on December 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 10:15 a.m. He will be laid to rest at a later date at Holy Family Cemetery.
Matt was born May 22,1976, the second son to Stephen “Steve” and Jane Lancon Thibeaux.
Growing up his first three years in Lafayette, he was the most precious and beautiful little boy with captivating eyes. He never understood why so many ladies would look at him with excitement and comment ,“Oh how I wish I had his eyes and lashes. I would never need eyeliner or mascara!”
Matthew grew up most of his life in Loreauville. He had so many friends. He had a love for cooking starting at eight years old until the week before he passed, he instructed his mom how to make his roux. Matt earned enough money when he was a teenager raising Persian cats to buy his first truck. This led him into the professions of stewart “chef” for Falcon Drilling Offshore and a sales professional for Conn’s Appliances, Courtesy GMC, Ray Chevrolet and Thrifty Car Sales. He was awarded “top salesman” numerous times. Matthew loved fishing, nice cars, motorcycles and cooking at family gatherings. He was generous, compassionate, big hearted and never met a stranger. He always had a kind word and big smile for all who knew him.
Matthew leaves behind his sons Blake and his wife Jamie and Colin and fiancé Hannah Chapman; grandchildren Bentley, Navea and Braylon; parents Steve and Jane Thibeaux; brother Philip and his wife Cristina; and a sister Adrienne Thibeaux.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Edmond and Euline Judice Lancon; paternal grandparents Louis and Rhae Thibeaux; aunts Cheryl Lancon and Mary Elizabeth Thibeaux; and uncles Louie, John and Jerry Thibeaux.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana for their tremendous compassion and comforting of Matthew, especially Ms. Marcy and Alexis, RN and all his family friends who came out and cheered him up over these last few months and for the outpouring of prayers for Matthew during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Acadiana. (www.hospiceofacadiana.com).
Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com and are encouraged to share their condolences and memories, love and support for the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory in Broussard.