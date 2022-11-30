Matthew Stephen Thibeaux

Matthew Stephen Thibeaux, known by many as Matt, 46, passed away November 16, 2022, after a lengthy illness at his home.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on December 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 10:15 a.m. He will be laid to rest at a later date at Holy Family Cemetery.

