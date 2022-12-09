Funeral services will be held for Mason Wayne Desormeaux Sr., 71, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Monday.

