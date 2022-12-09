OBITUARY Mason W. Desormeaux Sr. Dec 9, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Mason Wayne Desormeaux Sr., 71, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Monday.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Mason Desormeaux, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Cemetery Interment Funeral Service Christianity Worship Rosary Wayne Desormeaux Sr. Visitation