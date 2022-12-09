A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mary Nell David Bouy, 77, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Mary passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Interment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Friday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bouy was born December 11,1944, to the late Clement and Mildred Viator David.
Mary’s favorite hobby was spoiling each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as much as possible. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, but not as much as she loved to dance. There wasn’t a song that she knew that she didn’t want to cut a rug to.
Mary’s passion, though, was her affinity for sewing and creating some of the most beautiful wedding dresses. More recently her creative spirit was satisfied with various works of diamond bead art. Her favorite saying to her family was “I love you big like the world.”
She is survived by her children Inga Bouy Romero (Rocky), David Bouy (Kristin), Robert Bouy (Danielle), Rhonda Bouy Suire (Jody), James Bouy (Jennifer) and Brent Bouy (Alicia); grandchildren Ashley Romero Nelson, Tiffany Romero Stevens, Micah Romero, Brody Romero, Emma Bouy, Victor Bouy, Olivia Bouy, Amber Bouy Both, Amalee Bouy Pruchnic, Amaya Bouy, Tyler Suire, Jodi Suire, James Bouy, Joie Bouy, Joshua Bouy, Braelynn Bouy and Avery Bouy; great-grandchildren Aidyn Nelson, Dylan Nelson, Gavin Stevens, Gabrielle Stevens, Grace Stevens, Sadie Romero, Cy Romero, Lily Both, Matthias Pruchnic, Courtney Stevens Robicheaux and Katie Stevens; brother Joseph Lernex David (Laura); and a sister Flodry Giles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth James Bouy; and brother-in-law Robert Giles.
Pallbearers will be Micah Romero, Brody Romero, James Bouy, Tyler Suire, Jodi Suire and Robert Bouy.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
