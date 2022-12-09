Mary Nell David Bouy

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mary Nell David Bouy, 77, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Mary passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Interment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Friday.

