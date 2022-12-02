LAFAYETTE—Funeral services will be held for Mary Mazella Tolliver, 83, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Syrie Funeral Home. Mary passed away at her home on November 22,2022.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Syrie Funeral Home.
Mary was born on November 4,1939, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Tolliver Senior of Arnaudville.
Mary’s achievements and success in her life was formulated by providing all her time and efforts to helping others. Mary was a devoted mother and spent the majority of her working years as a caregiver and housekeeper.
Mary leaves precious memories to her sons Johnny Demouchet of St. Martinville, Farris Tolliver (Gail) of Lafayette and Paul Demouchet Sr. (Brenda) of St. Martinville; daughters Margaret Raymond of New Iberia, Amanda Hackworth (Charles) and Beatrice Collins of Lafayette; brother Harlod Tolliver of Breaux Bridge; sisters Marie Tolliver, Jenny Collins and Priscilla Tolliver of Arnaudville; aunt Theresa Calais; and godchild Anna Chevalier of Lafayette. Mary also leaves precious memories to 28 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her sons Herbert Demouchet Sr. and Ramsey Demouchet; parents Mr. and Mrs. Richard Tolliver Sr.; brothers Rudolph Tolliver, Walter Tolliver Sr., Ernest Tolliver, Richard Tolliver Jr. and Junius Tolliver; sisters Elizabeth Thibodeaux and Georgia White; and great-grandson Treamell Robertson Jr.