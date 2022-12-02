Mary Mazella Tolliver

Mary Mazella Tolliver

LAFAYETTE—Funeral services will be held for Mary Mazella Tolliver, 83, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Syrie Funeral Home. Mary passed away at her home on November 22,2022.

Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Syrie Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tolliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags