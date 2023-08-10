OBITUARY Mary Magdalene Van Brocklin Aug 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mary Magdalene Van Brocklin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday August 12, 2023, at St. Peter’s church for Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Van Brocklin, 85, who passed away on August 3, 2023, in New Iberia.She is survived by her three sons, William, Michael and Dale; one daughter, Nancy; and grandchildren Chelsea, Monique, Justin, Brooklyn, Wren and Lucy.She was preceded in death by her husband Ray; and her father and mother Arthur and Grace Castile. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Van Brocklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion