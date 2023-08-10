Mary Magdalene Van Brocklin

A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday August 12, 2023, at St. Peter’s church for Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Van Brocklin, 85, who passed away on August 3, 2023, in New Iberia.

She is survived by her three sons, William, Michael and Dale; one daughter, Nancy; and grandchildren Chelsea, Monique, Justin, Brooklyn, Wren and Lucy.

