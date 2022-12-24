JEANERETTE—Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Louise Hayes Frioux, 73, will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Calvary Pentecostal Church, with Rev. Sammy Frioux and Pastor Joseph Adams officiating. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Calvary Pentecostal Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Calvary Pentecostal Church.
A native of Catahoula and a resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Frioux died at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her residence with her faithful and devoted husband by her side.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was a driving force in her family and was always involved in whatever her children and grandchildren were doing.
She was an active and faithful member of Calvary Pentecostal Church where she taught Sunday School and was involved in whatever activities were taking place.
She and her husband started and ran several successful businesses through the years which included Frioux’s Drive-In and C’est Jolie Ceramic Shop. She was very talented when it came to crafts, crocheting, painting, cake decorating, floral arrangements, ceramics and was an accomplished seamstress. Mary was a mother figure and caregiver to numerous people throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Walter Frioux of Jeanerette; a daughter Teena M. Borel of Jeanerette; a son Walter “Sammy “ Frioux and his wife D’Lisa of Jeanerette; a grandson Jeffrey Borel and his wife Lillian; two granddaughters, Heather Renee Borel and Alyssa Marianne Frioux; four great-grandchildren, Gracie Borel, DeAndre Clay, Brooklyn Albert and Bella Albert; two brothers, John Leston Hayes Jr. and Deacon Russell Hayes Sr. and his wife Connie; two sisters, Julia Simoneaux and her husband Stoney and Rita Melancon and her husband Ronald; a brother-in-law Johnny Friou and his wife Mary; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Leston Hayes Sr. and Seraphine Lasseigne Hayes; three sisters, Hazel Hayes, Dorothy Charpentier and Audrey Courville; and two brothers, Joseph Hayes and John D. Hayes.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffery Borel, John Leston Hayes Jr., Russell Hayes Sr., Travis Hayes, Russell Hayes Jr. and Joshua Hayes.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Melancon and Stoney Simoneaux.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to Calvary Academy, P.O. Box 607 Jeanerette, LA 70544.