Mary Louise Hayes Frioux

JEANERETTE—Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Louise Hayes Frioux, 73, will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Calvary Pentecostal Church, with Rev. Sammy Frioux and Pastor Joseph Adams officiating.  Interment will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Calvary Pentecostal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Calvary Pentecostal Church.

