Mary Linden Bourgeois Brashier

Linden Brashier, 65, of Biloxi, MIssissippi passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband, children and family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday July 8, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 870 Howard Ave, Biloxi, Mississippi with the visitation for family and friends starting at noon until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park, Biloxi.
She was born on August 7, 1956, in New Iberia to St. Paul Bourgeois III and Rose Beverly Chew Butler Bourgeois. Linden’s family roots were tied to the sugar industry as her maternal grandfather was a sugar chemist who began his career in the Republic of Cuba. She was raised in Jeanerette, living on the family farm where her father grew sugarcane. She attended Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia and graduated with the class of ‘75. Upon graduation, she attended St. Mary’s Dominican College in New Orleans, where she was a member of the Theta Pi Sorority. She graduated in 1979 earning a Bachelor of Science degree.
She met the love her life, Jim Brashier, while they both were working at the Aetna Insurance Co. in New Orleans. Soon thereafter, they moved to Biloxi, Jim’s hometown, to start their new lives together. She was a member of the National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons, the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi – Ocean Springs, Beach Garden Society and Biloxi Garden Club. She thrived during the Mardi Gras season, she was a 35+ year member of Les Masquees, a member of Gulf Coast Carnival Association and past Queen of Mithras and Revelers.
To know Linden was to know her warm heart and family devotion. She was a devout Catholic and longtime member of Nativity B.V.M. Catholic Church. She had many lovable characteristics that we will always remember, her unconditional love, her contagious laugh, her beautiful smile and of course her unique Southern Louisiana accent. She took pride and joy in raising her three children, Dewey, Jim Eley and Analise and embodied the vocation of motherhood. She was a devoted grandmother to her beautiful granddaughter, Elise and was affectionately known as Lala.
To her beloved friends and family, how precious you all were to Linden. Knowing and loving each one of you was the success story of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 38+ years, Jim Brashier; her three children, daughter Dewey Brashier Mason (Patrick), son James Eley Brashier (Courtney) and daughter Linden Analise Brashier Riggins (Matt); and her granddaughter Elise Rose Mason. She is also survived by her five brothers and sisters, St. Paul Bourgeois IV (Sharon) of Lafayette, Sidney Joseph Bourgeois of Jeanerette, Samuel Butler Bourgeois (Carolyn) of Baton Rouge, Julie Minvielle Bourgeois Brashier (Mitchel) of St. Francisville and Katherine Ormond Bourgeois LaSalle (Thomas) of Lafayette; her brother-in-law Robert Allen Brashier (Rebecca) of Biloxi; sister-in-law Meribeth Brashier of Watersound; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Elise Brashier; parents St. Paul Bourgeois III and Rose Beverly Chew Butler Bourgeois; sister Elizabeth Tarleton Bourgeois Sovine; and her father and mother in-law Jimmy Curtis Brashier and Peggy Eley Brashier.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, is serving the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the memory of Mary Linden Brashier to either of the following foundations: Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center at https://www.cypressspringsprayercenter.org/ or MD Anderson at https://gifts.mdanderson.org ;
Nativity BVM Church https://nativitybvmcathedral.org/ or Nativity BVM Elementary School https://www.nativitybvm.org/.