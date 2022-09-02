Funeral services will be conducted for Mary Kathryn Grimsley, known as “Mary K”, 64, at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Paul Fontenot officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service on Friday, September 2, 2022.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Ball, Mary K passed away at 11:04 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at her residence in Ball.
Mary K loved spending time watching her favorite TV show, “Law and Order, SVU” and going to the casino, where she always went home a winner. Though she had many chores at the “home,” she excelled in ensuring that all the trash was emptied and put out, not caring what time it was or whose garbage can it was going in.
She loved calling her family and friends on her cell phone. Mary K had a unique aptitude to connect phone numbers with people. Her favorite meal of all time and actually anytime was fried catfish and pecan pie from Lea’s.
Mary K loved spending time with family and friends. Though she knew everyone’s name and phone number, she only referred to her siblings as “my brother” and “my sister.” She was the most kind, sweetest, generous and most thoughtful person one would ever meet.
Mary K is survived by her mother Dorothy Grimsley; “my brother” Alan Grimsley (Angie) of Youngsville; “my sister” Lisa DeFrank of Arlington Texas; nieces and nephews Benjamin DeFrank (Laura) of Grand Prairie, Texas, Hannah Grimsley (Adam Davis) and Asa Zenas Low Grimsley, both of Youngsville; an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends Simmie Crowson and Patsy Boudreaux, both of New Iberia and Patsy Brown of Ball.
She was preceded in death by her father Elvin Bruce Grimsley; brother David Wayne Grimsley; and brother-in-law Dennis DeFrank.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Benjamin DeFrank, Asa Grimsley and her cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St Jude’s Hospital or your favorite charity.
The family would like to thank Patsy Brown and the team (past/present) at Oak Run Community Home of Ball, as well as the past staff at Pinecrest State School for the wonderful care and affection they shared with Mary K.