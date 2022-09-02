Mary Kathryn Grimsley

Funeral services will be conducted for Mary Kathryn Grimsley, known as “Mary K”, 64, at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Paul Fontenot officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service on Friday, September 2, 2022.

