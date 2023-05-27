Mary Gary Silva

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Mary Gary Silva. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum. Fr. Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will officiate.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

