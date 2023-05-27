A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Mary Gary Silva. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum. Fr. Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will officiate.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Mary was born on August 13, 1948, in Iberia Parish to the late Joseph Gary and Iris Poirrier. She passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center at the age of 74.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Mary cherished the time she spent with her family.
She enjoyed dancing with her husband and was an excellent seamstress who could sew, knit and crochet. Her family spoke of her love for hummingbirds and how she loved watching them.
Cherishing the memory of Mary include her husband, Humberto Bobby Silva; her children Edwin Joseph “Chico” Guilbeau Jr. and wife Joan and Carol G. Smith and companion Larry Theriot; four grandchildren, Cory Guilbeau and wife Jean’Nel, Tiffany Corbello and husband Derek, Michelena “Tootie” S. Broussard and husband Thomas and Mariah “Iya” Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Florence Persilver, Rita Migues and husband Edward Stephan and Angela Theriot.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers John Gary, Alton Gary Sr. and Bob Gary Sr.; her son-in-law Gary Joseph Smith Jr.; and her brother-in-law Marty Persilver.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Cory Guilbeau, Lukis Guilbeau, Jessie James “JJ” Alario, Jude Alario, Larry Theriot and Braydon Gary.
Derek Corbello, Edwin J. “Chico” Guilbeau Jr., Garon Alario Jr., Lico Alario and Edward Stephan Migues will be honorary pallbearers.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
