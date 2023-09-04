Mary Ann Patout Dugal

Mary Ann Patout Dugal

Mary Ann Patout Dugal, aged 94, died on Friday, September 01, 2023. She was born on October 31 1928.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 06, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel at the LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. A rosary service will be prayed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home by the Ladies Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Dugal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags