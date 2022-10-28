Mary Ann Gilliam Provost

Funeral services will be conducted for Mary A. Provost, 78, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. D’Andre J. Cross Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Place. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
A native of Belle Place and a resident of New Iberia, Mary Ann departed this life at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma.
Mary was a beloved mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved being in the kitchen and cooking for her family and friends.
She leaves to mourn her two sons, Gary Guidry of Opelousas and Addison S. Provost of New Iberia; four daughters, Sharon Johnson, Felicia Provost, Connie Provost McGuire (Clarence) and Vera P. Austin (Larry) all of New Iberia; twenty-four grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Irvin Gilliam Sr., and Leona Vitatoe Davis; four brothers, Irvin Gilliam Jr., Earl Gilliam, Herman Fletcher and Albert Davis; two sisters, Agnes Davis and Leona Key; three grandsons, Bryant Marks Sr., Ashton Lopez and Reginald Provost Sr.; one infant son and daughter; and one son-in-law Johnny Johnson Sr.