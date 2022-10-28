Mary Ann Gilliam Provost

Funeral services will be conducted for Mary A. Provost, 78, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. D’Andre J. Cross Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Place. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.

