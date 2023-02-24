Funeral services will be conducted for Mary Ann Delcambre Robicheaux, 98, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Keith Landry officiating. A burial will follow at Broussard Cemetery in Petit Anse.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, February 25, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. by The Men’s Rosary Group.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mary Robicheaux passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Iberia Manor South.
She is survived by daughter Brenda R. Rouly “Kenneth” of New Iberia; son Michael Robicheaux “Theresa” of New Iberia; daughter Nanette R. Tutt “Kyng” of New Iberia; son Gregory Robicheaux “Susan” of Lydia; grandchildren Larry Verret (Tracy) of New Iberia, Jamie V. Romero (Kevin) of New Iberia, Karl Rouly (Ellie) of Glenco, Michelle Rouly (Jarrad) of Lafayette, Kyle Rouly of New Iberia, Guy Robicheaux (Jordan) of Indiana, Shawna R. Primeaux (Jacob) of Maurice and Ian Robicheaux of Lydia; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild one the way.
Preceded in death by her husband Mitchell Robicheaux; parents Simonet and Helen Delcambre; daughter Barbara R. Verret; son Mitchell S. Robicheaux; granddaughters Tasha Robicheaux, Kenya T. Semar and Ashley Tutt; grandson Kelly Rouly; brothers Guy Delcambre and Vance Delcambre; and sisters Ozia D. David, Johanna D. Bourgeois and Helen D. Bourgeois.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Larry Verret, Karl Rouly, Kyle Rouly, Guy Robicheaux, Ian Robicheaux and Shawna Primeaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Raymond David, Butch Duhon and Lawrence Verret.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Azalea Estates, especially Robin Robichaux for the kindness and patience for our mother while staying there. Also, the staff of Iberia Manor South for the kindness shown to our mother.