Mary Ann Abshire Marinoni

Mary Ann Abshire Marinoni, 90, passed away peacefully at Iberia General Hospital on March 27, 2023, surrounded by her family whom she dearly loved.

A private memorial service at Holy Family Cemetery will be held at a later date. A beautiful eulogy will be given by her grandson Randolph Jay Marinoni Jr.

