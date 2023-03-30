Mary Ann Abshire Marinoni, 90, passed away peacefully at Iberia General Hospital on March 27, 2023, surrounded by her family whom she dearly loved.
A private memorial service at Holy Family Cemetery will be held at a later date. A beautiful eulogy will be given by her grandson Randolph Jay Marinoni Jr.
Mary Ann was born in New Orleans on May 26, 1932. She spent her early years in New Orleans then moved to New Iberia with her parents. She attended Dominican College in New Orleans before returning to New Iberia and becoming a longtime resident.
She is survived by her close companion of many years Larry Stelly; one daughter, Kathy Marinoni Williams of Denver, Colorado; three sons, Otis P. Marinoni Jr. (Deborah) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, R. Joseph Marinoni of Kaplan and David E. Marinoni (Cathy) of New Iberia; her grandchildren Renee, Randolph, Saul, Amy, Brooke and Kayla Marinoni; her great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Randolph J. B. and Neda LeBlanc Abshire; two brothers, Frances and Roland Abshire; two sisters, Muriel A. Marie and Hazel A. Vice; one grandson, Sean Marinoni; and one granddaughter, Kristin Marinoni.
