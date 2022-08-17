JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Marty Martin, 72, at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Albert Alexander celebrating. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, , and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday, August 19, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday evening.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Marty passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He loved building things and spending time in his shop, tinkering with his windmill. He loved his grand kids so much. His favorite past time was sitting around a fire. He also enjoyed walking through Lowe's and Harbor Freight.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Martin; his children Burt Martin (Katie) and Brady Martin (Tina); his grandchildren Grant Martin (Amelia), Abigail Martin, Cooper Martin, Wyatt Martin, Nathan Martin and Camille Martin; his great-grandchildren Avery Martin, Evie-Kaye Martin and Jude Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Martin Sr. and Georgia Staffa Martin; and his brother Henry Martin Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brain Schexnayder, Butch Bourgeois, Grant Martin, Cooper Martin, Darryl Choates and Ronald Champagne.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Glenn Eldredge, Isaac Sonnier, Bob Legnon and Gerald Landry.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital staff and all of his friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Marty’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana.