JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Marty Martin, 72, at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Albert Alexander celebrating. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, , and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday, August 19, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday evening.

