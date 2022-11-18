ST. MARTINVILLE—Funeral services for Martha Robertson, 78, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will be held on a later date.

Visitation will be held from at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.

