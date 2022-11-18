OBITUARY Martha Robertson Nov 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARTINVILLE—Funeral services for Martha Robertson, 78, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will be held on a later date.Visitation will be held from at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Martha Robertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Interment Christianity Martha Robertson Martinville Fletcher Visitation