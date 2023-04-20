Martha Delahoussaye Borel, 100, was born on October 11, 1922, and passed peacefully into heaven on April 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be as follows—visitation at 8 a.m. on Friday April 21, 2023, at St Peters Catholic Church, followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will take place following the Mass at Holy Family Cemetery.
She was born in New Iberia and was a lifelong resident. Her priorities in life were God, family, friends and work and she lived them every day of her life.
Ms. Borel was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her son Rene Charles Borel Sr. and wife Debbie; grandchildren Jennifer B. Doucet, Rene Charles Borel Jr., Jessica Berthelot (Luke) and Stacie Boyd (Jason); great-grandchildren Elijah Doucet, Thomas Berthelot, Blair Berthelot, Valerie Boyd and Brady Boyd; sister-in-law Gerry Delahoussaye; brother-in-law Ray Escuriex; and forty-four nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter R. Delahoussaye and Nita L. Delahoussaye; her siblings Evelyn D. Voorhies, Rene F. Delahoussaye, Charles L. Delahoussaye and Dorothy D. Escuriex; and a granddaughter Ellen Claire Borel.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Azalea Estates of New Iberia as well as Hospice of Acadiana. Special thanks go out to her caregiver Vee Doucet for the wonderful care she provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic High School Endowment Fund 1301 De Lasalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560 or to St Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
