Martha Delahoussaye Borel

Martha Delahoussaye Borel, 100, was born on October 11, 1922, and passed peacefully into heaven on April 16, 2023.

Funeral services will be as follows—visitation at 8 a.m. on Friday April 21, 2023, at St Peters Catholic Church, followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will take place following the Mass at Holy Family Cemetery.

