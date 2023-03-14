OBITUARY Marley Rae Sanders Mar 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Marley Rae Sanders, who died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Marley Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save