Marlene Verret Smith
Memorial services will be held for Marlene “Punkin” Verret Smith, 59, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Private inurnment will take place following the service.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Marlene passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
“Punkin” as she was affectionately known, worked at Acadian Village and enjoyed her job as bookkeeper for the art gallery. She loved the artwork created by her husband Tim. Marlene had an impact on numerous lives and had a great love for people, but all of this had no comparison to the love she had for Jesus.
She is survived by her husband Timothy Smith; her mother Patricia Toffier Verret; her brothers Robert Verret Jr. (Mary Catherine Maraist), Robin Verret, Stuart Verret and Corey Verret (Katherine Lieziere); her nieces Aimee Verret Lightfoot (Jonathan), Christy Verret Sheets (Andy), Laura Verret and Valerie Verret; her nephews Ryan Verret (Stephanie), Christopher Perry (Dottie), Matthew Perry (Ashley), Stephen Verret, Philip Verret, Trey Verret and Ethan Verret; great-nieces Grace, Ella and Lily Sheets, Kennedy Lightfoot, Madison Verret, Emma Grace Perry, Isabelle Perry, Camille Perry and Eliza Bo Perry; great-nephews Jackson Lightfoot and Rory Verret; her aunts Mary Lou Toffier, Pearl Clark and Sheryl Toffier Vincent (Roy); her uncles Curtis Toffier (Helen) and Walter Latiolais; and her cousins Angel Vincent Cole (Waylon), Macenzy Cole, Crystal Toffier, Marcus Oubre, Pamela Toffier (Burt), Emily Skinner, Greg Ruiz, Charlene Ruiz Picheloup and Melissa Ruiz Drescher.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Verret Sr.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of ICU at Iberia Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Marlene’s honor to the family to help defray the funeral cost.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.
