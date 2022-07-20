Marlene Verret Smith

Memorial services will be held for Marlene “Punkin” Verret Smith, 59, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Private inurnment will take place following the service.

