Marla R. Moore

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Marla Moore, 54, the former Marla Rhine, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Valerie Rhine officiating. Interment will follow at Sorrell Community Cemetery in Sorrell.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of the Sorrell community, she transitioned at 11:53 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her residence.
Marla was the owner of Ms. Marla Bridal Shop for twenty years and Mr. C’s Barbeque Restaurant. She was the creator of Alkaline Cuisine Seasoning and authored the book, The Power Within.
She leaves to cherish her memory her former husband Clarence “Butch” Moore Jr. of New Iberia; three sons, Marlon Rhine (Meghan) of New Iberia, Cedric Moore (Shanisha) of Lafayette and Clarence Moore III of New Iberia; her mother Anna Mae Rhine Teno of Sorrell; three brothers, Carroll Lewis (Jacqueline), Arthur Lee Lewis of Port Arthur, Texas and James C. Lewis of Sorrell; three sisters, Carla J. Lewis of Port Arthur, Texas, Tricia Rhine-Randle (Lonnie) of LaPlace and Dr. Anna Hill (Brandi) of Cypress, Texas; four grandsons, Hendrix Rhine, Mavrick X Rhine, Onyx Rhine and Caiden Moore of New Iberia; four granddaughters, Camille Moore, Sariya Moore of Lafayette and Casiana Moore and Paisley Moore of New Iberia; and a host of special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Edgar Napoleon; stepfather Ulysses Teno; and one grandson, Caison Moore.
Active pallbearers are Devinn Marshall, Da’shaunte Calligan, Cardell Gregoire, Landon Rhine and Darryl Sayrie Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Lewis, Jermaine Lewis, Kenneth Lewis, Colin Hill, Arthur Lee Jr., Allen Lewis and Carroll Lewis Jr.