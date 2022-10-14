Marla R. Moore

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Marla Moore, 54, the former Marla Rhine, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Valerie Rhine officiating. Interment will follow at Sorrell Community Cemetery in Sorrell.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.

