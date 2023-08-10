OBITUARY Mark S. Brown Aug 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services are pending for Mark S. Brown, 59, who died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his residence.Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save