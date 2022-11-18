Marjorie Pellerin Poche

Funeral services will be held for Marjorie  “Margie” Pellerin Poche, 79, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Marjorie passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. 

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday. 

