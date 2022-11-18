Marjorie Pellerin Poche

Funeral services will be held for Marjorie “Margie” Pellerin Poche, 79, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Marjorie passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Marjorie Mae Pellerin Poche was born in New Iberia on December 2, 1942, to the late Willis and Maudry Viator Pellerin.
She worked for the Iberia Parish School Board and was also a licensed cosmetologist. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime faithful member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Margie enjoyed playing tennis, playing cards with friends, going to the casino, reading, gardening and doing puzzles with her great-grandchildren. Her passion was raising her girls and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to Saturdays, when all the family would come over and she would cook pancakes. Margie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Margie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Donald Anthony Poche; three daughters, Annette Pharr (Charlie Sr.), Simonne Poche and Patrice Poche Fletcher; sisters Cynthia Elmer (Willie) and Brenda Derouen (Melvin “Boo”); a brother Darryl Pellerin (Anne); grandchildren Charlie Pharr Jr. (Teles), Jennifer Douet (Tony), Lance Breaux (Jamie), Lindsey Olivier (Kent), Brandon Richardson (Jena), Brock Richardson and Camille Fletcher; and great-grandchildren Thomas Pharr, Miller Pharr, River Pharr, Saint Pharr, Bentley Douet, Liam Douet, Forest Richardson, Wren Richardson, Nash LaBauve, Braxton Richardson, Kenley Olivier and Chloe Breaux.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by a daughter Denise P. Breaux; a grandson Bradley Richardson; and a great-grandson Lincoln Pharr.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Pharr Jr., Lance Breaux, Brandon Richardson, Brock Richardson, Charlie Pharr Sr. and Tony Douet.
Honorary pallbearers are Darryl Pellerin, Willie Elmer, Melvin “Boo” Derouen, Kent Olivier, C. Brent Fletcher, Aaron Breaux and Barry Richardson.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. James Falterman, Nicole and Lanice, to Community Hospice especially Zach David, Chaplain Matt, Ms. Valerie, Ms. Bailey, sitters Ms. Trudy, Ms. Denice, Ms. Bec and Ms. Lorraine Lockhart and her staff (Donna, Nicole, Annie, Betty, Cheryl and Delia) for extraordinary care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Community Hospice or Community Foundation of Acadiana – Denise P. Breaux Memorial (https://cfacadiana.org).
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
