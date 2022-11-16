OBITUARY Marion Porter Nov 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Marion Porter, 87, who died at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Courtyard Manor Nurse Care Center & Assisted Living in Lafayette. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Marion Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Marion Porter Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Lafayette Pend