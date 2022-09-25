Funeral services will be held for Marion B. Lavergne, 87, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Marion passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Rev. Garrett Savoie will officiate. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m., led by Ben LeBleu, on Tuesday.
Marion Bourque Lavergne was born in Rayne on December 25,1934, to the late Alcide and Philomine Pellessier Bourque. She was a devout Catholic and faithful in daily prayer.
Some of her favorite things were popcorn, Community Coffee and Duffy’s hotdogs. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. When her husband Curtis was still living, they enjoyed camping together. Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Lavergne is survived by her daughter Janice Suire (husband Randy); son Bryan Lavergne (wife Joni); sister Gladys Stutes; grandchildren Mickey Suire (wife Bliss), Shawn Suire (wife Alice), Mitchel Suire, Claire Lavergne and Paige L. Abshire (husband Brennan); step-grandchildren Jed Viator (wife Candi) and Jade Viator; and great-grandchildren Matthew Suire, Eden Hargrave, Myka, Kolt and Kyla Suire, Delilah Abshire and Charlotte and Paisley Viator.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Lavergne; and siblings Mayo, Sidney and Justin Bourque, Agnes Gary, Alice Fruge and Agles Crader.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Suire, Shawn Suire, Mitchel Suire, Randy Suire, Brennan Abshire and Jed Viator.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
