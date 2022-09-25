Marion B. Lavergne

Funeral services will be held for Marion B. Lavergne, 87, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Marion passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Rev. Garrett Savoie will officiate. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. 

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m., led by Ben LeBleu, on Tuesday.

