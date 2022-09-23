Marie Gachassin Charpentier passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at AMG Specialty Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Deacon David Furka officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, September, 21, 2022, with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.
Marie was born on January 28, 1948, to the late Adleys Joseph and Nola Mae Norris Gachassin in New Iberia and was one of twelve children.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Gayle Francis Charpentier; three sons, Lee Charpentier and wife Liz, Casey Charpentier and wife Tandy and Bradley Charpentier; six grandchildren, Morgan Vallery Charpentier, Lyndsie Charpentier, Londyn Charpentier, Jansyn Charpentier, Kelsey Charpentier and Lauren Charpentier; four great-grandchildren, Kylan Louviere, Cain Duplantis, Carter Duplantis and Braegh Renee Schaubert; five sisters, Mary Mann, Ella Carter, Brenda Durocher, Anna Labit and Suzie Bonin; and four brothers, Johnny Gachassin, Adleys Gachassin Jr., Rickey Gachassin and Jack Gachassin.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one son, Rene Charpentier; and two brothers, Raywood Gachassin and Wade Gachassin.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Lee Charpentier, Casey Charpentier, Bradley Charpentier, David McAnally, Troy McAnally and Tim Charpentier.
Mike Carter, Trinity Hooper, Dylan Schaubert, Jansyn Charpentier and Tyler Prados will serve as honorary pallbearers.