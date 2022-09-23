Marie Gachassin Charpentier

Marie Gachassin Charpentier passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at AMG Specialty Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Deacon David Furka officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

