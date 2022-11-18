Marian Henry Porter

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Marian Porter, 87, the former Marian Henry, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 414 South Weeks Street, with Pastor Mark E. Lewis officiating. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 Curtis Lane, in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Courtyard Manor in Lafayette.
Mrs. Marian Porter accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and became a member at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in New Iberia. She was a member of the Usher Ministry and worked with the Finance Ministry. She also attended Bible study faithfully.
She worked in the school system for over 40 years as a paraprofessional. She was an inspiration to all her students. She had a love for traveling and had no issue going around the world. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will truly be missed by all who adored her.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Johnathan Bass (Deborah) and Troy Smith (Yolonda) both of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Beverly Johnny (Jude) and Andrea Gaddison (Mose) both of New Iberia; one sister, Ethel Carter (Elmer) of Chicago, Illinois; one sister-in-law, Essie Henry of Houston Texas; one godchild, Karen Bashay (Kenneth) of New Iberia; eight grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Porter Sr.; father Frank Henry; mother Eudie Bell Locks; two brothers, Gilbert Henry and Albert Henry; and one sister, Vera Jackson.
Active pallbearers are Trent Gaddison, Kenneth Bashay, Damien Bass, Michael Smith, Jude Johnny Jr. and Travis Gaddison.
Honorary pallbearers are Jonathan Bass, Troy Smith, Jude Johnny Sr., Mose Gaddison, Alfred Phillips, Rickey Daniels and Wayburn Henry.