Marian Henry Porter

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Marian Porter, 87, the former Marian Henry, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 414 South Weeks Street, with Pastor Mark E. Lewis officiating. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 Curtis Lane, in New Iberia.

Visitation hours will be observed from at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Masks are required to attend the service.

