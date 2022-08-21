JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Mariah Francis, 24, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 609 Pellerin Road, with Rev. Arthur Lee Jones, Pastor officiating. She will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 215 Nolan Duchane Drive, in Jeanerette.
Visitation hours with a public viewing will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of Jeanerette, she transitioned at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Jeanerette.
She leaves to cherish her memory her father Nicholas Francis Sr. of Jeanerette; her mother Dekisha Francis of Jeanerette; one sister, Nickiah Francis of New Iberia; three brothers, Nicholas Francis Jr., Amorr Francis and Carlon Francis all of Jeanerette; maternal grandmother Cynthia Rener Alexander of Jeanerette; two aunts, Shayla Johnson of New Orleans and Alexis Francis of Dallas, Texas; six uncles, Derian Alexander (Debra) of Breaux Bridge, Carlos Francis (Jeanera) of Jeanerette, Eric Francis of Houston, Texas, Cedrick Alexander Sr. (Alexis) of Jeanerette, Frederick Alexander (Aleshia) of Baytown, Texas and Dexter Lyons of Dallas, Texas; one niece, Za’Nayla Francis of Jeanerette; one nephew, Carson Jones of New Iberia; godchildren Carson Jones of New Iberia, Aria Alexander of Franklin and Cedrick Alexander Jr. of Franklin; and a host of other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Anthony Francis and Diana Francis; maternal grandfather Frederick Alexander; one uncle, Durell Alexander; and one niece, Ka’lee Francis.
Active pallbearers are Jason Lewis Sr., Trey Kelly, Jarell Colbert, Frederick Alexander, Ajani Lewis and Jaylon Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers are Nicholas Francis Sr., Nicholas Francis Jr., Carlos Francis Sr., Eric Hawk, Davontre Henderson, Frederick Lewis, Darrian Alexander Sr., Darrell Alexander Jr., Denzell Alexander and Amorr Francis.