JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Mariah Francis, 24, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 609 Pellerin Road, with Rev. Arthur Lee Jones, Pastor officiating. She will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 215 Nolan Duchane Drive, in Jeanerette.  

Visitation hours with a public viewing will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service. 

