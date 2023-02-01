A funeral service will be held for Margie Price Broussard, 90, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Mrs. Broussard passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Broussard was born October 16, 1932, to the late Ernest and Teresa Price, and was a graduate of Mt. Carmel.
She enjoyed cooking, college sports—especially LSU sports and camping all over the United States with her husband Rogers.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 68 years, Rogers Broussard; sons Kenny Broussard (Barbara) and Jeff Broussard (Pam); and grandchildren Ashley Broussard, Blair Broussard, Kimi Broussard, Heather Degeyter (Cory), Lara Segura (Trent) and Jonathan Fields (Tabitha).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Espy Price, Earl Price and Ernest Price; and a sister Nella Barrilleaux.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Margie Broussard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.