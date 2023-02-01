Margie Price Broussard

A funeral service will be held for Margie Price Broussard, 90, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Mrs. Broussard passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at Pellerin Funeral Home.

