ERATH—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Margerine Landry Nunez, 95, will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the services at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with a recitation of the Rosary at 11 a.m..

