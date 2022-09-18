ERATH—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Margerine Landry Nunez, 95, will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the services at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with a recitation of the Rosary at 11 a.m..
A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Nunez died at 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Margerine was an excellent seamstress and was known for her enjoyment of reading, cooking, traveling and going to the casino.
She is survived by two sons, Scotty Nunez and his wife Harriet of Erath and Carson Nunez and his wife Fran of Erath; two daughters, Vickie Nunez of Erath and Lanette LeBlanc and her husband Robert of Delcambre; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph “Slim” Nunez; her parents Calvin and Elizabeth L. Landry; two sons, Jason Nunez and Earlon Nunez; a brother Kirby Landry; a sister Lona Faye Deslatte; and two grandchildren, Kent Nunez and Joshua LeBlanc.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric LeBlanc, Kirk Nunez, Mitchel Nunez, Kyle Nunez, Carson Nunez and Tony Landry.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Scott Nunez, Mark Nunez, Dr. Jade Nunez and Beau Nunez.