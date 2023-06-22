Margaret Bourgeois Musso

Margaret Bourgeois Musso

Margaret Bourgeois Musso, 66, of New Iberia passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on June 2, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Deacon Durk Viator will officiate.

Tags