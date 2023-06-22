Margaret Bourgeois Musso, 66, of New Iberia passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on June 2, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Deacon Durk Viator will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:15 p.m.
Margaret was born on August 23, 1956, in Lafayette to the late Dr. David Eldredge Bourgeois and Elizabeth A. Bourgeois. Growing up, Margaret was the belle of the bayou. She absolutely loved being on the water whether it be in their backyard or their family camp at Cypremort Point.
Her childhood was full of wonderful memories with her six siblings, a shenanigan or two and tons of laughter. Margaret, along with her siblings, shared an unparalleled zest for life that created an atmosphere of excitement that could be felt by all on Main Street.
Margaret’s adventurous spirit along with her love of the outdoors continued into adulthood where fishing and camping remained her favorite pastimes. She was a graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy in 1974, and often reminisced about her basketball state championship title. She attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana until she married her high school sweetheart, Matthew Musso and turned her attention to being a homemaker for her family. She often described raising their four children as her greatest accomplishment.
Margaret was the epitome of resilience and perseverance. Even through illness, she remained steadfast and devoted to the care and well-being of her family. She was extremely close to her grandchildren and considered them her best friends. She is also loved and remembered by her former spouse Matthew Musso.
Margaret is survived by her four children, Joshua Musso, Jennifer Forester, Angela Landry (Josh) and Alicia Musso Batiste; ten grandchildren, Hunter Gonsoulin (Cameron), Cade Delahoussaye (Kaelyn), Landon Musso, Payton Musso, Linden Musso, Hudson Musso, Georgie Landry, Jessi Bourque, Eloise Landry and Flynn Landry; great-granddaughter Grayson Gonsoulin; siblings Mary Elizabeth Bourgeois, David Eldredge Bourgeois II (Marilyn), Ramona Cabeceiras (Larry), Allison Bourgeois (Joan), Saint Patrick Bourgeois (Anna Faye) and Carlyle Bourgeois (Susan).
Pallbearers will be Joshua Musso, Cade Delahoussaye, Landon Musso, Hudson Musso, Josh Landry and Cameron Gonsoulin.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Bourgeois, Allison Bourgeois, Saint Patrick Bourgeois, Carlyle Bourgeois and Matthew Musso.
The family would like to give special thanks to Margaret’s sister Mary Elizabeth Bourgeois for her extraordinary support and devotion during Margaret’s final years and to Houston Methodist Hospital for their exemplary care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House https://www.rmhc-sla.org/donate/ or mail to: RMHC of South Louisiana, Attention: Fund Development, 210 State Street, Building 4, New Orleans, LA 70118.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.