LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Margaret Ann Peltier, 80, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville, with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
A native of Delcambre and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Peltier passed away on December 25, 2022, at Consolata Nursing Home. Mrs. Peltier enjoyed visiting the casino, cooking and spending time with her family. Mrs. Margaret was a wonderful mom, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her sons Brent Peltier and wife Sharon of New Iberia and Jason and wife Anne of Broussard; grandchildren Shani Dodge and companion Reggie Provost, Brittany Thibodeaux and husband Brett, Tiffani Broussard and husband Matt, Lauren Peltier, Hannah Peltier and Chase Landry; great-grandchildren Mallory, Emma and Camille Dodge, Jax, Kate and Graham Thibodeaux, Amelia Broussard and Laikyn and Haisley Provost; and two brothers, Willie Pacetti and wife Nadine of Delcambre and Randy Pacetti and wife Glenda of Youngsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Allen Peltier; parents Willie and Mable Robicheaux Pacetti; and daughter Jodi Landry.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brent Peltier, Jason Peltier, Richard Landry, Chase Landry, Matt Broussard, Brett Thibodeaux and Reggie Provost.
The family would like to thank Consolata Nursing Home and Traditions Hospice for all of their care and compassion given to Mrs. Peltier.