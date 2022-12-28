Margaret Ann Peltier

Margaret Ann Peltier

LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Margaret Ann Peltier, 80, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville, with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Peltier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags