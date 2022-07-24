Marcus Wayne Carrier

November 1, 1958 ~ July 16, 2022
“For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:6-8
A homegoing celebration of life for Mr. Marcus Wayne “Boudin” Carrier, 63, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Francis E. Davis officiating. He will be laid to rest in Beau Pré Memorial Park in Jeanerette.
A visitation with public viewing will be observed beginning at 8 a.m. until the time of the service at Fletcher Funeral Home on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he peacefully transitioned to eternal life at 5:31 p.m. on Saturday July 16, 2022, at his residence.
Marcus Wayne “Boudin” Carrier was born November 1, 1958, to the late Clara Lee Degay Carrier and the late Alphonse Melgun Carrier, (aka) Melvin Carrier. Marcus was the third of seven children.
Marcus accepted Christ at an early age being baptized at Mount Olive Baptist Church #2 in New Iberia by the late Pastor Joseph C. Clay Jr. He was raised in New Iberia and was a 1976 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. While at New Iberia Senior High School, Marcus was an outstanding defensive football standout and an outstanding academic scholar.
Turning down a scholarship to play football at University of Louisiana in Lafayette, Marcus went to work many years offshore. Marcus was employed with Wilson Janitorial Services where he decided to retire in October 2020 after 34 years of dedicated, loyal service. If anyone wanted to find Marcus, they could find him at the Iberia Parish School Board Office on Jane Street in New Iberia. He was the first to arrive in the mornings, always greeting employees with a kind word and smile and the last to leave on most days for 34 years.
During football season Marcus could be found cheering for his favorite football team Minnesota Vikings and during basketball season he was cheering on his Boston Celtics.
He was united in Holy Matrimony with Amanda Butler and through that union was born two beautiful girls who were the love of his life and apple of his eyes, Morgan Nicole and Megan Renee. Marcus was a loving and caring individual. Marcus never met a person he considered a stranger and he was always willing to help others no matter where he was, or what he was doing. It is that love and affection for others that will be tremendously missed. His kindness has left a great impact on those that knew him and all our lives are better because he passed this way.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Amanda Butler Carrier of New Iberia; two daughters, Morgan Nicole Carrier of Baton Rouge and Megan Renee Carrier of New Iberia; one son, D’Marcus Boutte of New Iberia; three sisters, Glenda Gayle Carrier of Dallas, Texas, Robby Carrier Bethel (Warner) of New Iberia and Dawn Nicole Carrier of Lake Charles; one brother, Melvin Tyrone Carrier of Oakland California; three grandchildren, D’Marcus Boutte, Jay’Ceon Boutte and Ja’kaden Boutte; nieces Takiyah Carrier (Lovetta), Takiesha Williams (Billy), Taquila Carrier all of Stockton, California, Tajania Carrier of Houston, Texas, Johnnice Carrier of Vallego, California, Tamica Carrier of New Iberia, Mia Bethel of New Orleans, Nichole Bethel (Corey) of Carencro and Lysable Vallot (Carl) of Abbeville; nephews Wendell Bethel (Cherrise), Ray Bethel (Kandrese) New Iberia, LeRoy Brandon Bethel (Quardariah) Americus, Georgia, Knyles Randall and Eric Easely of Lake Charles, Ronnie Irving Jr. (Chantea) of Wylie, Texas and Tyron Carrier of Loreauville; and 22 great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves to mourn two aunts and one uncle, Mrs. George Faye Coss of Longview, Texas, Rev. Vicki Derouen Hough (Don) of Beaumont, Texas and Willard Derouen (Connie) of Lacey, Washington; two godchildren Tamica Carrier and Luciana Bell; a very special brother-in-law of 42 years who was more like a brother Warner Ray Bethel; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alphonse Melgun Carrier (aka Melvin Carrier) and Clara Lee Degay Carrier; two brothers, Clarence Wendell “Boo” Carrier and Patrick Renee “Lou Graham” Carrier; one niece, Monique Powers; one great-great-niece, Laina Nichole Bethel; maternal grandparents Georgania Derouen and Clarence Degay; and paternal grandparents Alphonse Carrier Jr. and Bertha Carrier.
Active pallbearers will be Warner Ray Bethel, Ronnie Irving Jr., Mark Raymond, Alton Alexis, Nathaniel Thomas, D’Marcus Boutte, Wendell Washington and Greg Boutte.
Honorary pallbearers will be Knyles Randall, Latrelle Bethel, Terrelle Bethel, Melvin Tyrone Carrier, Wendell Bethel, Ray Bethel, LeRoy Brandon Bethel, Joseph “Bull” Anthony, Edward “Tish” Edwards, Sherral Boutte, Richard Gregorie, Larry Polk, Lawrence Polk, Boo Sabine, Verge Ausberry Sr., Milton Broussard, Robbie LeBlanc, Raymond Wilson, Mark A. Ray Nicholas, Ken Raymond, Earl Nelson Vitatoe and NISH Class of 1976.
Flower bearers will be Knyles Randall, Eric Easely, Carter James Carrier and Dorian Bethel.
Special thanks goes to Margery “Moody” Vitatoe and Earl Nelson Vitatoe who has been more than friends to Marcus; Greg Boutte who shared a 58-year friendship with Marcus; Nathaniel “Neighbor” Thomas who checked on Marcus daily and his many high school friends who came from near and far to visit Marcus. Your kindness and love will always be remembered.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.