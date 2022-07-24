Marcus Wayne Carrier

Marcus Wayne Carrier

November 1, 1958 ~ July 16, 2022

“For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:6-8

To plant a tree in memory of Marcus Carrier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

