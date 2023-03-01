Memorial services will be conducted for Marcelle Mendoza Gonzalez, 86, at noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Keith Landry officiating.
A native of Jeanerette, and resident of New Iberia, Marcelle Gonzalez passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Winnfield Nursing Home.
She was a gifted craftsman and enjoyed wood carving, painting, ceramics and gardening but her greatest love was golfing. She was Louisiana Women’s Amateur Golf State Champion in 1986 and has been a long-time member at (Tri Parish) Eagle Ridge Golf Course in New Iberia.
She has been living in California for the last five years with her son and his family and has enjoyed many memorable family gatherings.
She is survived by one brother, Bobby Mendoza and his wife Gwendolyn; one daughter, Janet Derwin and her husband Tommy; one son, Joseph Gonzalez Jr. and his wife Lisa; her grandchildren Rory Derwin and wife Tracie, Jeremy Gonzalez and wife Ashley, and Justin Gonzalez and fiancé Ashley; her adopted granddaughter Bernadette (Love) Ackerman and her partner Ryan; her eleven great-grandchildren, David, Alliya, Elijah and Liam, Haley and Riley, Noah, Logan, Athena and Amael and Rylo; and many nieces and her nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marie and Tony Mendoza; one brother, Ronald Mendoza and his wife Maize; one grandson, Jason Derwin; and two nephews, Michael Mendoza and Keith Mendoza.