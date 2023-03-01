Marcelle Mendoza Gonzalez

Memorial services will be conducted for Marcelle Mendoza Gonzalez, 86, at noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Keith Landry officiating.

A native of Jeanerette, and resident of New Iberia, Marcelle Gonzalez passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Winnfield Nursing Home.

