OBITUARY Malcolm Provost Oct 16, 2022

Funeral services are pending for Malcolm Provost 62, who died at 2:25 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.