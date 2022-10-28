OBITUARY Malcolm G. Provost Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Malcolm Glenn Provost, 62, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will be in Zion Travelers Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Malcolm Provost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Malcolm Glenn Provost Interment Cemetery Visitation