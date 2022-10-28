Funeral services for Malcolm Glenn Provost, 62, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will be in Zion Travelers Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Malcolm Provost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags